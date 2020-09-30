1/1
Bradley Winfield Parker
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley Winfield Parker, of Bow and Chichester, died suddenly on Monday morning, September 28, 2020, at his Bow residence.

Bradley grew up in Littleton, New Hampshire, the son of Winfield Parker and Nila (Warren) Parker, both deceased. Brad is survived by his brother Warren Parker, niece Lisa (Parker) Magoon and husband Bob Magoon, Grandniece Rebecca and Grandnephew Ross, their children and many cousins. He is also survived by his two close friends Diane Bazydlo of Bow and Kathy Doutt of Chichester, and the many friends and associates he has known through his various career employments and particularly through music.

Brad was employed by New Hampshire Police Standards and Training for many years as a driving instructor and training director. He was so proud that no police officer that he had trained had lost their life in a traffic crash.

From an early age, Brad was a musician. He was a composer, singer/songwriter, performing and recording artist of Country Western, folk and Americana music. He had three Number 1 hits on the Indie World Charts and was often heard on internet and conventional radio stations. His soul was that of a musician, and he can now be heard at Heaven's Door.

SERVICES -- There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Glenwood Cemetery with COVID-19 protocols in place, Rev. Lyn Winter will officiate.

It is hoped that a musical get-together can be held sometime next year to memorialize Brad.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following non-profit organizations for the care of rescued animals: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH 03301; and Live and Let Live Farm, Inc., 20 Paradice Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.

Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
10:00 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium
101 Union St
Littleton, NH 03561
6034443311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 1, 2020
I met Bradley a number of years ago at meadow brook in Gilford as we shared a liking for country music, he was a very talented individual who’s presence will be sorely missed by all those who knew him...Rest In Peace!
John McConnell Concord, NH
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
GOD SPPED MY FRIEND. I will miss your yearly reminds of our birthdays celebrated together and ALWAYS your caring concern for the well being of the DOMINICKS family❤ Until we meet again..
Lorrie Ambrose
Friend
September 30, 2020
Worked with Brad at NH Police Standards and Training for 10 years. I was very sorry to hear about his passing. I wish you Rest In Peace Brad. You left the world much too soon.
Chuck Hemp NHPST (Ret)
Chuck Hemp
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Brad, My friend and colleague, you will be sincerely missed. I always enjoyed our late afternoon chats in your office at the academy, after a long day. You always had a new thought or idea on whatever we discussed and it was refreshing. Time moves so quickly and we loose contact with those we have worked with and have been close to. Life is sometimes so short, in the perspective of who we all are. Rest in peace my friend, you were a talented artist of music and thought and an exceptional individual. My best, John Clark - NHPSTC - Bureau Chief/Captain (retired)
John Clark
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Brad- You were loved` Heaven has gained another angel` Your music will live on forever as will your memories` Sending prayers and healing thoughts to the family and friends of this very dear man. I will think of you often as I am listening to your beautiful music my dear Brad~
Janyce Doe
Friend
September 30, 2020
Rest in peace Brad, you will be missed.
Julie Fournier
Family Friend
September 30, 2020
First, we would like to express our deepest Sympathy to Kathy, Diane, Warren, Lisa, and family. Darlene and I have known Brad all of our lives. He was like a brother to us. We called him Bumps and he called me Donut, and Darlene "Doc". Our families had a
First, we would like to express our deepest Sympathy to Kathy, Diane, Warren, Lisa, and family. Darlene and I have known Brad all of our lives. He was like a brother to us. We called him Bumps and he called me Donut, and Darlene "Doc". Our families had a lot of musical nights with all kinds of musical instruments and singing going on. There are so many treasured moments to remember with Brad. He is a loss for so many people and the music industry., He will be missed. We know he is jamming in heaven with our mom, His Mom, Dad, John McIver, Nat Bean, and Mollie Carpenter. The picture of Darlene, Brad and I was taken around 1990 at Aunt Marion's 98th birthday. Rest in peace, Brad. You are in our hearts forever. Love, Darlene "Doc" Thompson Brown, Donna "Donut" Thompson Atkins, and Jack Atkins
Donna Atkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved