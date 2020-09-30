First, we would like to express our deepest Sympathy to Kathy, Diane, Warren, Lisa, and family. Darlene and I have known Brad all of our lives. He was like a brother to us. We called him Bumps and he called me Donut, and Darlene "Doc". Our families had a lot of musical nights with all kinds of musical instruments and singing going on. There are so many treasured moments to remember with Brad. He is a loss for so many people and the music industry., He will be missed. We know he is jamming in heaven with our mom, His Mom, Dad, John McIver, Nat Bean, and Mollie Carpenter. The picture of Darlene, Brad and I was taken around 1990 at Aunt Marion's 98th birthday. Rest in peace, Brad. You are in our hearts forever. Love, Darlene "Doc" Thompson Brown, Donna "Donut" Thompson Atkins, and Jack Atkins

