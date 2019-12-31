Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda A. Rott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda A. (Kubiatoski) Rott, 79, of 340 May St., died Monday, Dec. 23 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.



She leaves her four children; Nicholas Rott and his wife Barbara, Daniel Rott and his wife Wendy, Candice Ross and her husband Michael and Thomas Rott and his wife Kelly, 4 grandchildren; Zachary, Rebecca, Nicole and Jeremy. Brenda cherished her children & grandchildren and spending time together always made her happy. Brenda was a large part of the Barnstead Fire Department as an EMT in her early years and then a legal secretary for many years. She was very active at her residence at Tatnuck Park in Worcester. Her favorite hobbies were traveling, sewing and needlepoint.



Born in Paramus, N.J., she was the daughter of Stephen J. and Maryanna (Kwiatkowski) Kubiatoski.



A Celebration of her life will be held at Tatnuck Park, 340 May Street, Worcester, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM and the Barnstead Parade Fire Department, Barnstead Parade, N.H., on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA 01515.



J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer, MA, is directing arrangements for the family. Visit

Brenda A. (Kubiatoski) Rott, 79, of 340 May St., died Monday, Dec. 23 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.She leaves her four children; Nicholas Rott and his wife Barbara, Daniel Rott and his wife Wendy, Candice Ross and her husband Michael and Thomas Rott and his wife Kelly, 4 grandchildren; Zachary, Rebecca, Nicole and Jeremy. Brenda cherished her children & grandchildren and spending time together always made her happy. Brenda was a large part of the Barnstead Fire Department as an EMT in her early years and then a legal secretary for many years. She was very active at her residence at Tatnuck Park in Worcester. Her favorite hobbies were traveling, sewing and needlepoint.Born in Paramus, N.J., she was the daughter of Stephen J. and Maryanna (Kwiatkowski) Kubiatoski.A Celebration of her life will be held at Tatnuck Park, 340 May Street, Worcester, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM and the Barnstead Parade Fire Department, Barnstead Parade, N.H., on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA 01515.J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer, MA, is directing arrangements for the family. Visit morinfuneralhomes.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close