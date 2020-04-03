Guest Book View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Brenda L. Ordway, 59, of Chichester, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on March 28, 2020.



Born in Franklin, Brenda was the daughter of Edna (Dutchy) Westerberg of Concord and the late David A. Boyce. She was raised and educated in Concord.



For over 30 years, Brenda was employed as an administrative assistant for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.



Brenda enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, shopping and crafting. She was a special affinity for decorating and organizing parties of all types. Above all else, her life revolved around her family and her dogs, Ruby, Daisy and Halee who brought her great comfort.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved husband, Bruce Ordway of Chichester; her stepdaughter, Shay Whittemore and her husband Joseph of Leominster, MA; her 4 siblings, Sharon Levesque and her husband David of Concord, Tracy McAllister of Memphis, TN, David Boyce and his wife Shelly of Port Charlotte, FL and Brandon Franklin of Loudon. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



In accordance with her wishes and adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's memory may be sent to the "In Memory of Brenda Ordway" Memorial Fund c/o TD Bank, 277 Sheep Davis Rd. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

