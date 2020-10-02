Brenda "Taffy" Beckman was born in Boston MA on November 20, 1933 and died on September 29, 2020. Along with her parents and brother Andrew, Taffy lived in Burlington, VT until 1941 when the family moved back to Massachusetts. Living in Milton for her formative years, Taffy developed a lifelong love of the Boston Red Sox. Having to wait most of her life for a World Series victory did not deter her from skipping school to attend games.
Taffy attended Colby College in Maine, graduating in 1955. She remained in Maine for her first teaching job, but then relocated to Cambridge, MA. While there, Taffy earned a Master's in Education from Boston University. Taffy taught in a few school systems, but found a home at the Wellesley Elementary School, where she taught 3rd grade from 1959 until 1968.
It was also in Cambridge, that Taffy developed a fondness for VW Beetles and escaping to Cannon Mountain on weekends. With dedication to her skiing technique and a pair of bright red Bogner ski pants, Taffy met her future husband, Jim. When they weren't skiing or working on a sailboat, Jim and Taffy began a family: Christine was born in 1968 and Scott in 1970. They all settled in Carlisle, MA in 1971.
It was in Carlisle that Taffy found her true calling by volunteering for the local newspaper, accurately named "The Carlisle Mosquito". Taffy kept tabs on the planning commission, the finance commission and school commission. There were no shenanigans in town with Taffy on the beat. She never lost her love for helping students and was also active on the PTA and as a classroom volunteer.
The family also discovered Lake Sunapee during those years and moved to Sunapee full-time in 1986. Taffy and her husband Jim ran a business together in Newport, NH until his death in 1999. Taffy remained active in the area, working with the Lake Sunapee Protective Association as both a board member and chairperson of the Education Committee. Taffy was active in many Bridge groups and always credited her love for the game as the reason for her mental sharpness.
Taffy's love of Lake Sunapee was endless-on a summer day, Taffy could be found swimming in the lake or rowing her boat in the cove. On sunny winter days, Taffy loved skiing with friends, and regardless of the season or weather, Taffy always loved walking her dog, Lucy.
Taffy is survived by her daughter Christine Leavitt and her husband John, her son Scott and his wife Rebecca, and her grandchildren, Libby and Chase, whom she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at West Part Cemetery, New London, NH.
In lieu of flowers to honor Taffy's memory, her family asks that you please support an organization of your choice.
