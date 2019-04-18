Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brendon S. Browne. View Sign

Brendon S. Browne, of Concord, NH passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1978, in Manchester, NH, the son of John F. and Linda A. (Allard) Browne.



Brendon grew up in Bedford and attended West High School. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and obtained his Law Degree from University of New Hampshire-Law School. His life spanned the political spectrum of New Hampshire politics. He was a State House Representative for Strafford County for 6 years. He was a political/field coordinator of many state democratic campaigns and was employed the last 5 years as the Director of Government Relations for the National Education Association - New Hampshire. (NEA-NH)



Brendon was an avid sports fan where you could find him rooting for the Patriots and Red Sox's but his true passion was watching international soccer.



Brendon was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family, was a loyal friend and was best pal's with Mabel, the family dog. He had a quick wit, he could finish a logic puzzle in seconds and was an endless source of random facts. He never had a bad word to say about anyone and was the most genuine person.



Members of his loving family in addition to his parents include; his sister, Chelsea Browne, many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Avenue, in Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton, 190 Meetinghouse Road, in Bedford.



DONATIONS: In lieu of flowers, family asks memorial donations be made to the New Hampshire Foundation for Teaching and Learning, 9 S. Spring Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to The New England Pet Partners, P.O. Box 534, Pelham, NH 03076.



