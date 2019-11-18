Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Edward Ayer, 54, of Loudon passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, after a prolonged battle with opioid addiction. Brian was a great guy, he just occasionally made some bad decisions.



Brian was born September 10, 1965 in Dover, NH and almost immediately began to display a talent for finding trouble where others may have missed it, a skill he carried well into adulthood. His personality, kind heart and exceptional use of sarcasm drew people to him. His loyalty and willingness to lend a hand, made those people his life-long friends. Brian was adored by his numerous nieces and nephews, particularly when he would buy them matching obnoxiously loud, and occasionally somewhat dangerous, Christmas presents. Their joy in opening the gifts was second only to his as he watched their parents squirm. He was also very popular with the family dogs Louie and Molly; in fact, they were often the only living things willing to sit through another John Wayne rerun with him (in Louie's defense, he's both blind and deaf).



Brian was an accomplished tradesman and took great pride in his work. He was also particularly proud of his luscious blond locks. Brian's family loved him dearly and never turned their backs on him as he battled addiction, and while their hearts are broken, they take some solace in knowing that his struggle is finally over and he is at peace.



Brian is survived by his parents, Neil and Beverly Hurd, of Bow; his brothers and sisters, Robert Ayer and his girlfriend, Laura of Loudon, Christopher Ayer and his wife, Ellen of Concord, Erin



He was predeceased by his father George Ayer, Jr., and step-mother, Joan; brother, Kevin Ayer (who we're certain welcomed him home with a cold beer and a big smile); Uncle, Richard Saulnier; niece, Danielle Ayer and nephew, Jeffery Ayer.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00am also at Bennett Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you hold your loved ones close and do your best to support those dealing with this dreadful disease on their journey to recovery. The system is frustrating and the help is necessary.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Brian Edward Ayer, 54, of Loudon passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, after a prolonged battle with opioid addiction. Brian was a great guy, he just occasionally made some bad decisions.Brian was born September 10, 1965 in Dover, NH and almost immediately began to display a talent for finding trouble where others may have missed it, a skill he carried well into adulthood. His personality, kind heart and exceptional use of sarcasm drew people to him. His loyalty and willingness to lend a hand, made those people his life-long friends. Brian was adored by his numerous nieces and nephews, particularly when he would buy them matching obnoxiously loud, and occasionally somewhat dangerous, Christmas presents. Their joy in opening the gifts was second only to his as he watched their parents squirm. He was also very popular with the family dogs Louie and Molly; in fact, they were often the only living things willing to sit through another John Wayne rerun with him (in Louie's defense, he's both blind and deaf).Brian was an accomplished tradesman and took great pride in his work. He was also particularly proud of his luscious blond locks. Brian's family loved him dearly and never turned their backs on him as he battled addiction, and while their hearts are broken, they take some solace in knowing that his struggle is finally over and he is at peace.Brian is survived by his parents, Neil and Beverly Hurd, of Bow; his brothers and sisters, Robert Ayer and his girlfriend, Laura of Loudon, Christopher Ayer and his wife, Ellen of Concord, Erin Smith and her husband, Jason of Bow, Megan Shaffer and her husband, Gary of Northfield, Ryan Hurd and his girlfriend, Tessa of Bow, Scott Hurd and his wife, Christine of Washington, Michael Hurd of Waterville, ME, Sharon Howe and her partner, Jay of Claremont; sister-in-law, Katherine Ayer of Smithfield, VA; Uncle, Dan Ayer and his wife, Jackie; Aunt, Margaret Janelle; cousin, William Saulnier and his wife, Ann of Gilford. He is also survived by an outrageous number of nieces and nephews, and their wonderful children. Numerous other cousins with whom he enjoyed spending time. Additionally, he no doubt regrets being survived by his nemesis, Susan Venus.He was predeceased by his father George Ayer, Jr., and step-mother, Joan; brother, Kevin Ayer (who we're certain welcomed him home with a cold beer and a big smile); Uncle, Richard Saulnier; niece, Danielle Ayer and nephew, Jeffery Ayer.Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00am also at Bennett Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you hold your loved ones close and do your best to support those dealing with this dreadful disease on their journey to recovery. The system is frustrating and the help is necessary.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Ayer family. Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close