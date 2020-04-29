Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian J Trombly Sr. of Northfield, NH passed away on April 26th after a long health battle, he was 68. He was born on July 7th 1951 to Mildred and Weston E. P. Trombly of Milford, NH, the middle of 5 children. He attended Milford High School and went into the construction industry after graduation. As a young man, Brian and his then wife Ellen had four boys while moving around the country. They eventually returned to New England and Brian was part of the effort to construct the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in Seabrook, NH. Later in life Brian changed carriers into the nursing profession. He worked at Concord Hospital where he was a member of the staff for over ten years. Brian loved gardening, his farm animals and pets, building things, his friends and family and his grandchildren. He was an esophageal cancer survivor and he attended St. Paul's church in Franklin, NH.



Brian is survived by his partner Barbara Lavelle, his sister Claire Moses, brother Rodney, four sons Brian Jr., Mark, Keith and Scott and 7 grandchildren.



Brian was pre-deceased by his sister Donata Lorette and brother Weston F. Trombly.



Due to the current world health situation no public services are planned at this time. Condolences can be sent to Water's Funeral Home 50 S. Main St. Concord, NH.



In lieu of flowers or anyone wishing to make a donation on Brian's behalf please consider contributing to the Franklin Animal Shelter in Franklin, NH. Most of Brian's pets were rescue animals.

