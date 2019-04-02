Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Brian Patch age 61 living in Newbury, NH passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, leaving behind his family much too early.



Brian served 4 years in the Army before being honorably discharged and transitioning to civilian life. He worked at Gloenco and Ameriforge for 24 years and spent 8 years at RDS Newport where he worked as a machinist. He was an extremely hard worker and provided well for his family. Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and he still holds the NH state record for catching the biggest Tiger Muskie. His biggest joy was spending time with his family and talking about how proud he was of his sons. He was looking forward to moving south to be closer to them. Brian was mostly excited about meeting his 1st grandson Conlin in May and the wedding of his youngest son in September. Brian and Lisa also enjoyed raising bloodhounds together. Many of them were donated to law enforcement and search and rescue from NH to Nova Scotia. Brian loved watching all games of hockey, lacrosse and rugby that his sons played. He also coached for their hockey team for many years and deeply enjoyed it.



Brian is pre-deceased by his mother Claire in 1999 and father Arnold in 2010, as well as his Father-in-Law William Crowder in 2014. He is survived by his wife Lisa after 33 years and his 2 sons Stephen (Amanda) and Andrew (Rory), his brother Keith (Cindy), Sister Leann (James), his Aunt Jane (Frank), Uncle Kenneth (Aunt Maggie) his 4 Nieces- Claire, Meaghan, Payson, Jessica and 4 Nephews Alex, Ben, Tyler and Gavin. He also leaves behind his Mother-in-Law Patricia Crowder and 2 Brother-in-Law's Brent (Anita) and Billy.



Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in New London Saturday, April 6th @ 11:00am. Luncheon immediately following. There will be a 3pm military burial at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Claremont. In lieu of sending flowers, people may make donations to the Headstrong Project @





