Brian V. Mokler of Sanbornton, NH died on the first day of July 2020 from complications of COVID 19. He was surrounded by loved ones at his time of death.



In his 84 years Brian spent time on each coast, growing up in southern California where he stayed through college, before going to Massachusetts to attend its Institute of Technology. Brian stayed in the Boston area to get a SC. D (a doctor of science) at a Cambridge, MA university on which you can't park your car on their yard, this is when and where he met the woman that would be his lifelong wife. He spent the majority of his working-age life in Albuquerque, NM where he was a scientist and engineer working on sampling and mitigating air pollution.



He retired after years of owning his own consulting business. After retirement he and his wife would summer in Sanbornton, NH at her childhood home and winter in Albuquerque, NM. While the cross-country trek could be an adventure, they enjoyed the friendships they had developed in both places. Eventually they determined to be year-round New Hampshire residents.



Brian enjoyed playing Scottish and other folk music on the fiddle/violin, including with the Strathspey & Reel Society of New Hampshire, participating in their annual gala for many years. He also taught himself fine wood working, his family enjoyed the products that resulted from him "making saw dust".



He is survived by many loved ones, including his wife of 52 years, their 2 sons, and his sister.



Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be postponed. If you wish to do something in memory of Brian V. Mokler, do something nice for someone.



