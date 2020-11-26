Brian Webster Towle, 59, of Glencliff, NH, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, following a period of declining health.



Brian was born in Concord, NH on March 7, 1961 to Raymond and Ann (Lassonde) Towle. He was raised in Chichester and graduated from Pembroke Academy.



Brian will be remembered for his quick wit, contagious laugh, and the beautiful way he played the piano. The best years of his life were spent on the farm on Horse Corner Road with all his friends. He loved climbing trees, catching frogs, and listening to music. He would sit in his rocking chair in front of the fireplace for hours with his dog by his side. Brian was an artist too and enjoyed drawing pictures of his childhood home.



Brian is survived by his siblings, Judith and husband, Dr. Ralph "Bud" Phelan of Canterbury, Rae Ann King of Readyville, TN, and Charlene and husband, Glenn Vallee of Chichester; stepsiblings, Eldon and wife Lisa Cummings of Stuart FL and Evelyn Troisi of Loudon; and his stepmother Regina Towle of The Villages, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's name may be made to Office of Public Guardian, 2 Pillsbury St., Suite 400, Concord, NH 03301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store