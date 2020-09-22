1/
Brian Wilcox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Wilcox passed away suddenly on September 13th, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and "best buds" with his pug Dylan. He will be remembered for his compliments, jokes, and true concern for everyone he met. His passions were hunting, fishing and old movies. He told many funny stories about his adventures in nature. He will be held in the hearts of those he touched with his laughter, his fellowship and loving heart. He is survived by his wife Anne Wilcox (nee Chamberlin) and his son Matthew J Wilcox of Pembroke and his brother Robert A Wilcox and his wife Diane of Chichester as well as many other family members. He is predeceased by his father Robert A Wilcox Sr., his mother Ann Wilcox as well as his beautiful daughter Jessica Anne Wilcox. A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King St., Boscawen NH 03303 on September 29th from 1 to 3pm. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to The Friends of Forgotten Children charity, 224 Bog Rd., Concord, NH 03303. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Boscawen
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved