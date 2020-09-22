Brian Wilcox passed away suddenly on September 13th, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and "best buds" with his pug Dylan. He will be remembered for his compliments, jokes, and true concern for everyone he met. His passions were hunting, fishing and old movies. He told many funny stories about his adventures in nature. He will be held in the hearts of those he touched with his laughter, his fellowship and loving heart. He is survived by his wife Anne Wilcox (nee Chamberlin) and his son Matthew J Wilcox of Pembroke and his brother Robert A Wilcox and his wife Diane of Chichester as well as many other family members. He is predeceased by his father Robert A Wilcox Sr., his mother Ann Wilcox as well as his beautiful daughter Jessica Anne Wilcox. A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King St., Boscawen NH 03303 on September 29th from 1 to 3pm. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to The Friends of Forgotten Children charity, 224 Bog Rd., Concord, NH 03303. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com