Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Memorial service 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Peter's Salon Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM her grandmother's home 391 Franklin Highway Andover , NH

Brooke Arika Bucknam, 28, of Boscawen passed away on July 31, 2019. Born in Tustin, CA on January 8, 1991. She is the beloved daughter of Kari Zwick.



Brooke is a 2009 graduate of Merrimack Valley High School. She completed two years at New Hampshire Art Institute in Manchester. Brooke then decided to pursue her interest in Cosmetology. She graduated from Michael's Hair School in Bedford in 2012 and was employed at Peter's Images in Concord. She loved her clients at Peter's and the creativity of being a stylist.



Brooke was a gifted artist from the time she could walk. Her interests included painting, drawing, illustration, ceramics. She was interested in pursuing portraiture classes with her mother this Fall. She designed the 2009 Merrimack Valley yearbook cover. Based on her artistic accomplishments, she was chosen to be the 2009 Merrimack Valley prom queen sporting her dress from the Concord Goodwill. She got her practicality from Grandmother.



Brooke had a close knit group of friends. They loved being outdoors, taking day long trips floating down rivers, hiking, finding hidden waterfalls and swimming spots in the kingdom of New Hampshire. She enjoyed nature and the wild beauty of the White Mountains. Brooke was a good listener. Held her friends' secrets close.



Brooke suffered lifelong from narcolepsy and cataplexy, which was formerly diagnosed and treated this year. This complicated sleep disorder caused hypnagogic hallucinations, imagined sensations that seem very real. They occur as a person is falling asleep, and are also referred to as sleep hallucinations. After surviving a traumatic event in 2012, she developed post traumatic stress disorder. She struggled thereafter in her adult life to find security, safety and restful sleep.



Brooke had begun to find peace in her growing spirituality and how we are all intertwined, human suffering is temporary and tied to our earthly bodies, and that our souls will seek to reconnect. Reflected well in the writings of JK Rowling : "The ones that love us never really leave us" - Sirius Black



Brooke was predeceased by her step father, Warren A. Zwick and her grandfather, Peder Moe. Brooke adored her grandfather. She is survived by her mother, Kari Zwick, her two brothers Warren and Ryan Zwick and her grandmother, Carmelita Moe. Brooke had the gift of being a soul mate with her Grandmother. She is survived by her biological father, Kent M. Bucknam.



A celebration of her life will occur on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at her grandmother's home at 391 Franklin Highway, Andover, NH from 2-4pm. All are welcome to attend. Memories will be shared at 3:00pm.



Peter's Images will host a public Memorial service for Brooke on Monday, August 19th from 6-9pm at Peter's Salon.



A scholarship fund to honor Brooke has been set up to support CRTC high school students aspiring to become licensed cosmetologists. Donations can be sent to Concord High School, 170 Warren St. Concord, NH 03301.

