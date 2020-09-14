Bruce A. McClintock, 84, of Loudon, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 10, 2020.
He was born in Concord August 31, 1936 to Lloyd and Bernice (Ordway) McClintock.
Bruce began his working career as a milkman for Ordway Dairy Farm in Bow. His farming roots remained with him throughout his life. He also worked in the printing and masonry fields and retired as a newspaper carrier.
Bruce was an avid sports enthusiast, mostly Boston teams, but had a love for all sports which earned him the name "Papa Slugger." He loved to keep stats for his favorite player and teams and could probably recite who played for the Red Sox in any given year, what position, batting average, etc. On most mornings he could be found enjoying his coffee, doing word puzzles from the paper, and reading the newspaper in its entirety.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister Donna Cruikshank; brother Robert McClintock; daughters Tracey J. Tierney and Bonnie S. Rogers; a great-granddaughter; and a great-great-granddaughter. He is survived by his former wife, friend, and caregiver, Carol (Drescher) Jackson; daughters Debra Plummer and husband Carroll of Chichester, Terri King and husband Don of Contoocook, and LouAnn Lacourse of Boscawen; siblings Steven Jackson and wife Mary, Susan Roy, and Thomas Jackson and fiancé Carol; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday, September 17th at 11:00am in the chapel at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N State Street, Concord. Committal service will follow at the graveside. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
