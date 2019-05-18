Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Arthur Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Arthur Reynolds 79, of Epsom passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 with his loving wife by his side.



Bruce was born in Peterborough, NH, son to the late Carl George and May Wright Reynolds on January 29, 1940. He was a graduate of Peterborough High School and went on to Randolph Vermont Agricultural School and earned a bachelor's degree in Agriculture. Bruce also served in the Army National Guard for 4 years.



Following his graduation Bruce moved to Epsom in 1986 where he started an antique shop, the Epsom Trading Post. He had many hobbies that aided in building his business such as collecting wagons, sleighs and old toys. He enjoyed birds, gardening, wood working, especially jelly cupboards. Bruce was also a New England sports. Above all, spending time with family was most important.



Bruce throughout the years was also a long time employee of Pembroke Academy, Three Rivers Elementary School and New Hampshire Technical Institute as head of maintenance. Taking care of the ball field, gymnasium and snow plowing as well as the green houses until his retirement in 1999. He was also a member of the Lions Club and received the coveted Melvin Jones award.



Bruce leave behind his loving wife, Eva Reynolds of 12 years; step children, John, Craig, Joseph, Theresa, Clint, Janice; 14 grandchildren; one brother, Roger Reynolds; three sisters, Margarite McCloud, Lillian Pearson, Jane Chase and Brenda Hay. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two brothers, Theodore and Lloyd; sisters, Dorothy Moore, Amelia Reynolds, Louise Brown, and Helen Parker and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00am also at the funeral home.



Burial will be private in the family lot in Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough, NH.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

