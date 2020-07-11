1/
Bruce C. Grey
Bruce C Grey 3/1942- 7/2020 Bruce, 78. Born in Wareham, MA, growing up in Boscawen NH, moved to Center Barnstead in 1997.

After high school he enrolled in the Navy, Army and National Guard. He cherished the many friends made along the way. Bruce enjoyed his days hunting with his dogs, fishing, shooting, archery, making phone calls, sharing his opinion, volunteering with 4H and on town/school committees.

Survived by loving wife Joyce, Children: Mark Grey and wife Tracy, Debbie Grey and Saryn Parsons. Grandchildren: Saydi, Sean and Bailee. Along with nieces, nephews and extended family. Services will be held 10:30am, July 17, 2020 at the Boscawen Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Bruce-C-Grey-Memorial or 877-832-6997

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 11, 2020.
