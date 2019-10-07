Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Memorial service 10:00 AM 1st Congregational Church 24 Main Street Pittsfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Kenneth Barton, age 71, of Range Road passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 4, 2019.



He was born on December 1, 1947, in Concord, NH, the son of the late Kenneth K. and Emily P. (Marston) Barton.



Bruce attended Pittsfield schools, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1965. He received a diploma from NH Vocational Institute for Mechanical Maintenance in 1967. He went on to earn an associates degree as a Machine Tool Repair Technician from NH Vocational-Technical College in 1970. At the same time, he attended the University of New Hampshire and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Forestry in 1971. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1971 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1977.



Bruce cared most of all about his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He owned Barton Lumber Company in Barnstead, NH, retiring in 2019. He enjoyed meeting and knowing people through work, community and travel. Bruce loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He taught us through example every day, the value of hard work, integrity and the importance of truth and fairness.



Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah (Hagstrom) Barton of Epsom; his 3 children, Genella C. McDonald and her husband Sean of Canterbury; Brett K. Barton and his wife Julia of Canterbury; and Elizabeth A. Barton and her fiancee Mitch Michaud of Barnstead; 4 grandchildren, Cate and Anna McDonald and Caleb and Lydia Barton all of Canterbury; his brother, David A. Barton of Epsom; 2 sisters, Ruth B. Bachelder of Epsom and Brenda E. Dorman of Pittsburg, NH; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Pauline E. Wheeler.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10 AM at the 1st Congregational Church, 24 Main Street, Pittsfield, NH.



Burial will follow in the McClary Cemetery in Epsom, NH.



The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.

Bruce Kenneth Barton, age 71, of Range Road passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 4, 2019.He was born on December 1, 1947, in Concord, NH, the son of the late Kenneth K. and Emily P. (Marston) Barton.Bruce attended Pittsfield schools, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1965. He received a diploma from NH Vocational Institute for Mechanical Maintenance in 1967. He went on to earn an associates degree as a Machine Tool Repair Technician from NH Vocational-Technical College in 1970. At the same time, he attended the University of New Hampshire and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Forestry in 1971. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1971 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1977.Bruce cared most of all about his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He owned Barton Lumber Company in Barnstead, NH, retiring in 2019. He enjoyed meeting and knowing people through work, community and travel. Bruce loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He taught us through example every day, the value of hard work, integrity and the importance of truth and fairness.Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah (Hagstrom) Barton of Epsom; his 3 children, Genella C. McDonald and her husband Sean of Canterbury; Brett K. Barton and his wife Julia of Canterbury; and Elizabeth A. Barton and her fiancee Mitch Michaud of Barnstead; 4 grandchildren, Cate and Anna McDonald and Caleb and Lydia Barton all of Canterbury; his brother, David A. Barton of Epsom; 2 sisters, Ruth B. Bachelder of Epsom and Brenda E. Dorman of Pittsburg, NH; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Pauline E. Wheeler.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10 AM at the 1st Congregational Church, 24 Main Street, Pittsfield, NH.Burial will follow in the McClary Cemetery in Epsom, NH.The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close