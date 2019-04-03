Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce McAnallen. View Sign

- Bruce Albert McAnallen, 69, passed away on April 1, 2019 at Concord Hospital. He was born on December 28, 1949 in Butler, PA, the son of the late Albert and Bertha (Gerber) McAnallen.



He was the husband of Dianne (Newton) McAnallen. They were married on June 25, 1975 in Franklin, NH.



He was born and raised in West Sunbury, PA, and attended Moniteau High Achool, class of 1970. He honorably served in the US Navy from 1970-1974. Bruce worked for the Phoenix Precast for 42 years before retirement in 2016. He was a longtime resident for 40 years in Boscawen.



Bruce enjoyed collecting racing memorabilia, watching the NHRA drag races with his granddaughter, talking politics with his grandson, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees.



He was predeceased by his sister Jane-Nixon (McAnallen) Wilder, his nephew Robert D. Cave, and his brother-in-law James Timothy Cave.



He is survived by his beloved wife Dianne (Newton) McAnallen; his daughter Davina (McAnallen) Moses; his granddaughter Amber McAnallen; his grandson Kyle McAnallen; his granddaughter-in-law Kasie (Tucker) McAnallen; his sisters Rachel McAnallen and Ruthann (McAnallen) Cave; his nephew Mark Cave; and his nieces Liz Cave and Julie Wilder.



SERVICES: A graveside committal service with military honors will be held at 3 pm on Friday, April 5th at the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday, April 7th at the Holiday Inn in Concord, NH. Family and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in the families name



To view Bruce's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit





243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester , NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 3, 2019

