Bruce Schwaegler, 82, passed away on October 28, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care having lived a life generously highlighted with achievement, satisfaction, and recognitions with the major themes being family, work, public service and protection of our natural world. Among his many accomplishments were receiving the "NH Tree Farmer of the Year" award in 1998 and Grafton County Conservation District's "Forest Steward" and "Cooperator" of the Year awards in 2009, and sitting on the boards of many New Hampshire non-profit organizations; including The Audubon Society of New Hampshire (chairman), Dartmouth Hitchcock Alliance (secretary), Upper Valley Community Foundation (chairman), Vital Communities (chairman), Visiting Nurse Alliance of Vermont and New Hampshire (chairman).
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sarah; child Andrew (Victoria) Schwaegler; grandchild Paul Schwaegler and many others.
Bruce has requested no calling hours or memorial service. Instead, he suggested that when family and friends otherwise gather, they take a moment along the way to remember some Bruce stories.
Memorial gifts can be made out to "NH Charitable Foundation", 37 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301 and directed to the "Native Plant Discovery Education Fund".
A full obituary is available at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 4, 2019