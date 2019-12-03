Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Campbell Jones. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM First Congregational Church of Wilmot 19 N Wilmot Rd Wilmot , IL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Bryan Campbell Jones, 88, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019.



He was born on July 27, 1931 in Wellington, New Zealand, the son of E. Angus and May Townley Jones. He grew up in New Zealand and then Melbourne, Australia where he graduated from Wesley College, a High School. There he played Australian Football and was number three oar in the school's Rowing Eight.



In 1949 his family moved to Old Greenwich, CT when he attended Colgate University graduating in 1953 with a degree in geology. Bryan served in the US Army for two years and became an American citizen in 1955 before joining the Marketing Department of Standard Vacuum Oil, a company jointly owned by Standard Oil of NJ and Mobil Oil.



In 1956 Bryan married Cynthia ( Cindy ) Ann Rolfe and the couple were sent by his company to live in Singapore. During a thirty five year career with Standard Vacuum and other overseas ESSO/Mobilgas affiliates the family lived in Malaya, North Borneo, East Africa; Beirut, London, and when Bryan worked in the New York office, Connecticut. Upon his retirement in 1989 they moved to New London, NH.



Wherever he lived, Bryan was committed to community service. He was a member of Rotary in both Jesselton, North Borneo and New London, NH. He was also a member of SCORE, the Service Core of Retired Executives. As a study group leader for the Adventures in Learning Program at Colby Sawyer College he led several courses in American history.



Whether it was learning to pilot an airplane, travelling to remote places, mountain climbing, racing sailboats or driving vintage cars, Bryan sought adventure. An avid antique car enthusiast, he belonged to several car clubs and loved going to rallies and touring. He especially enjoyed being outdoors, working in the garden and playing tennis but was also a 'regular' at the Colby Sawyer gym.



Bryan was a dedicated family man, organizing sightseeing trips, involving his children in sports, taking them "on safari" and to the beach in East Africa, mountain climbing and playing tennis. Nothing gave him more pleasure than bringing his New Zealand, Australian and American families together.



Bryan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cindy; two sons, Steven Jones of Mechanicsburg, PA and Drew Jones of Roslindale, MA; and a daughter, Lauren Burger of Lafayette, CO; as well as five grandchildren, Alexander Jones of PA, Tasha Jones of MA and Nick, Zoe and Charlotte Burger of CO. He is also survived by numbers of Australian relatives including his sister, Rena Barnum of Noosaville; his brother, David Jones of Melbourne; and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Bryan's life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the First Congregational Church of Wilmot, UCC, 19 N Wilmot Rd, Wilmot, NH 03287.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bryan's memory to the Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, PO Box 2209, New London, NH 03257





