Burton A. Nault
1928 - 2020
Colonel Burton A. Nault, MD

Colonel Burton A. Nault, MD, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Birches of Concord while surrounded with love from his family. Burton was born in Claremont, N.H. on September 24, 1928 to J. Albert and Florence Scranton Nault.

Burton was extraordinary, yet humble. He graduated as class president from Concord High in '46 at the age of 17 and went on to in-list in the Navy. He served from 1946-1948. After the Navy, Burton attended Bowdoin College but his academic journey did not end there. Burton was accepted into Cornell University Medical College in New York where he graduated with his MD in 1956.

After his surgical internship and orthopedic and urology fellowship in Massachusetts, Burton began working as the team physician for the former Boston Patriots, now the New England Patriots, for 14 years. His medical career continued as he was a part of the surgical staff at Concord Clinic and Hospital. He was also the Consulting Surgeon for The New Hampshire Hospital. In 1978, Burton became Executive Medical Officer, State Surgeon, Rank Colonel for the New Hampshire National Guard, retiring in 1996. For the last 30 years of Burton's professional life, he worked as a Medical Consultant for The New Hampshire Disability Board.

During his professional time in Concord, Burton was one of the founders of the Concord Athletic Club, Concord Tennis Club, and Concord Eastern Olympic Hockey Team. Burton's love for sports was notable, and missing a Bruins, Patriots or Red Soxs game was rare.

Burton is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia (Hart) Nault. His sons, BJ. Nault and his wife Jo-Ann; Jay Tucker and his wife Judith. His daughters, Kim DeRocchi and her husband David; Lynn Py and her husband Jamie; Beth Sanger and her husband David. His eighteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. His sisters, Jayne Nault Bush, Judith Gaudrault Mills and Barbara Nault Davis. His brothers Richard, Bruce, and Jay Nault.

Burton was nothing short of generous, optimistic, selfless, and tenacious. He led his family with love, support,and pride.

Always remember, "It will all work out".

His arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:30AM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association.

The family would like to thank The Birches of Concord and VNA Hospice for their compassionate care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:30 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
To Bruce & Nancy and the rest of the Nault family sorry to hear about the passing of burton may he R.I.P
joan MacNeil smith
Acquaintance
