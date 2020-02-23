Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cameron Brielle Holdsworth. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM First Baptist Church New London , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our world will forever shine less bright. Cameron Brielle Holdsworth passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020. Such a fierce, loving young woman she was. She was so eager to be independent and strike out on her own she graduated at age 16 from Kearsarge Regional High school and went off to attend her freshman year at Curry College in Massachusetts. The thrill of that adventure soon faded and she decided to venture out west and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. There she cultivated a large family of friends and was living the fun life of a vibrant, young adult. Cameron was funny, kind and simply a brilliant light in the lives of those she touched. As busy and as hectic as her life was, she never let a day or two pass without letting us know how much she loved and missed us. She was unfailingly loyal. There is no way we will ever be able to fill the void that her passing has left in our hearts.



Cameron is survived by her mother and stepfather Suzy and James Wood and her favorite person in the world, her sister Lausen Riley Holdsworth. Her father and stepmother Larry and Heidi Holdsworth and sister Alexis Holdsworth. Grand parents Joanne Weatherson and Michael and Jeraldine Easterling. Uncles Mike, Scott and Jim Easterling. Aunt Estelle Easterling and cousins Jessica Leigh and JR Ricks.



There is great comfort in knowing that Cameron is now with her little brother Cray and many beloved family members that have gone before her. The heavens will forever shine brighter.



There will be a celebration of Cameron's life on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 4 pm at the First Baptist Church in New London, NH. There will be a reception to follow.

Our world will forever shine less bright. Cameron Brielle Holdsworth passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020. Such a fierce, loving young woman she was. She was so eager to be independent and strike out on her own she graduated at age 16 from Kearsarge Regional High school and went off to attend her freshman year at Curry College in Massachusetts. The thrill of that adventure soon faded and she decided to venture out west and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. There she cultivated a large family of friends and was living the fun life of a vibrant, young adult. Cameron was funny, kind and simply a brilliant light in the lives of those she touched. As busy and as hectic as her life was, she never let a day or two pass without letting us know how much she loved and missed us. She was unfailingly loyal. There is no way we will ever be able to fill the void that her passing has left in our hearts.Cameron is survived by her mother and stepfather Suzy and James Wood and her favorite person in the world, her sister Lausen Riley Holdsworth. Her father and stepmother Larry and Heidi Holdsworth and sister Alexis Holdsworth. Grand parents Joanne Weatherson and Michael and Jeraldine Easterling. Uncles Mike, Scott and Jim Easterling. Aunt Estelle Easterling and cousins Jessica Leigh and JR Ricks.There is great comfort in knowing that Cameron is now with her little brother Cray and many beloved family members that have gone before her. The heavens will forever shine brighter.There will be a celebration of Cameron's life on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 4 pm at the First Baptist Church in New London, NH. There will be a reception to follow. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close