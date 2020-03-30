Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carey L. Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carey Lockwood Adams, age 76 of Newport, TN. passed away quietly, surrounded by loved ones on March 29, 2020, after complications from an on the job automobile accident, as a commercial driver in November 2019.



He died at the home of his son Keith J. and daughter-in-law Darleen M. Adams, of Nashua, NH. He leaves behind his wife Janine (Belair) Adams of 55 years of marriage at Blessed Sacrament Church in Manchester, N.H.



Carey came into the world on March 8, 1944, in Concord NH, delivered by the Governor of NH Robert O. Blood M.D. to parents Norman D. and Mae L (Landon) Adams of Pembroke, N.H.



He was predeceased by his older brother, Norman L. Adams in December 2019.



Carey graduated from Pembroke Academy and attended NHTI, he received his 3rd degree with the Knights of Columbus. Carey loved to play basketball in Chickering Barn, Pembroke, NH. During the 1998 NBA lockout, he practiced at the RDV Sportsplex, with several NBA players while living in Orlando, FLA. Carey had no problem keeping up with the best of them. He was the greatest New England sports fan. We the family believe the combination of Tom Brady leaving the Patriots and the cancellation of all sports due to the Corona Virus, persuaded him to make an early departure.



Carey moved to Florida with his family where he worked in cable and telephone installations for 34 years. He later moved to Tennessee with his wife for 10 years.



He leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Misty, Mitchell and Crystian and 4 great grandchildren. Several niece, nephews and extended family.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, services will be private. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 30, 2020

