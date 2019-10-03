Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carin Jeanne Plante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carin Jeanne Plante of Concord passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



Carin was born June 2, 1977 in Concord, NH, and attended Hopkinton schools. Her love of learning led her to a BA in English Literature from Plymouth State College, an M.Ed from Ohio State University, and an MA in English from Middlebury College.



She was predeceased by her father, Brian S. Plante (1953-2011) and mother, Kathleen R. Plante (1955-2010) She is survived by her loving husband Scott Desmarais and son Brian Desmarais-Plante (age 6), sisters Jenny Plante of Alstead and Alicia (Courtney) Andrews of Barrington, brother Thatcher (Heather) Plante of Goffstown, and sisters-by-marriage Carolyn (Bill) Desmarais and Sara (Ian) Hannan. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousins, Carin adored her five nieces and seven nephews.



Carin was involved in many organizations and was an active member of the UU Church. Her gift for teaching will never be forgotten. She enjoyed being with her friends, family, and cats, sunflowers, music, gardening, crafting, board games, reading, and watching her son grow, play, and learn.



A Celebration of Carin's Life will be on October 12 at 2:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Concord. Please wear bright colors to represent the rainbow of love that Carin embodied.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Payson Cancer Center at Concord Hospital.

