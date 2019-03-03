Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carleton T. Rand. View Sign

Epsom- Carleton T. Rand, 87, passed away March 2, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Epsom, August 4, 1931, he was the son of Karl F. and Helen (Towle) Rand. Raised on a farm in Epsom, he married on November 19, 1950, Joyce LeDuc. He is best remembered for his business, Rand's Radio and TV. At Retirement he was active in the SAR and was president and member of Epsom Historical Association. He enjoyed amateur radio (W1PZI) and spending time at the family camp on Pleasant Lake.



He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce; brother, Keith and sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his sons, Thomas J. Rand and Brett A. Rand and his wife, Judy (Mason); and granddaughter, Megan (Rand) Meagher.



At the convenience of the family a burial will be held in the Spring at Short Falls Cemetery in Epsom.



Donations may be made to the Concord Regional visiting Nurse Association, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301 or Epsom Historical Association, PO Box 814, Epsom, NH 03234.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.





