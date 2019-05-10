Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Carlyle "Carl" Bragdon, 87, of Bow passed away surrounded by his family on May 9, 2019 after experiencing a period of declining health.Carl was born in Bar Harbor, Maine on May 5, 1932 to Carlyle A. Sr. and Sarah (Scott) Bragdon. He was raised in Bar Harbor and graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1950. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955, followed by service in the US Naval Reserves through 1959. It was while he was in the Navy that he met his future wife, Patricia Mack of Epsom, whom he married in 1955. They eventually moved to Bow where they lived for nearly 60 years.Carl owned Cole's Appliance Center in Concord, and he continued working into his early 80's. He enjoyed wood-working and tackling any handyman projects that needed to be done. He was well known for his post-Thanksgiving Day turkey soup and his annual New Year's Day lasagna, of which there was always plenty to share with family, friends and neighbors. Mostly though, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and was a devoted and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.He was a member of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association and the Tin Can Sailor National Association of Destroyer Veterans.Carl was pre-deceased in 2014 by his loving wife, Pat, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage, and by his brother, Robert Scott. He is survived by his two sons, Bruce and wife Cynthia of Epsom, and, Steven and husband Gerald Sherwood of Chicago, IL; grand-daughters Sarah Waranowski and husband Peter of Raymond, and, Katie Presti and husband Matthew of Denver, CO; and great-grandchildren Adam and Jake Waranowski, and, Connor and Ella Presti.The family would like to thank the staff at Presidential Oaks and the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Care team for the compassionate care they provided during Carl's final months.Graveside services will be held at a future date in Bar Harbor, Maine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Hospice Care Program, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 ( www.crvna.org ), the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association Northeast Chapter, c/o Bill Hayden, Secretary/Treasurer, 6 Black Cherry Drive, Brunswick, ME 04011, or the . Published in The Concord Monitor on May 10, 2019

