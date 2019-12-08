Carmella J. Harris, 88, of Contoocook, NH passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in New Smyrna, Fl. The daughter of Frederick and Jenny (Gricci) Burns she was born in Somerville, MA on July 8, 1931.
Carmella was predeceased by her brothers, Francis Burns, Robert Burns and Frederick Burns.
Members of her family include her husband, Paul Harris; sons, Joseph and his wife, Eileen, Daniel and his wife, Ann, Michael and his wife, Donna and John and his wife, Lisa; 14 loving grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and brothers, John Leonard Burns and her sister, Virginia Wilson.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 12 from 3PM to 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 158 Old Hopkinton Rd Henniker, NH followed by a committal service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nella's memory to the Asperger/Autism Network (AANE) or to Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (MDSC.org).
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 8, 2019