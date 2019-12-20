Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Service 1:00 PM First Congregational Church Pittsfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Althea (Maskell) Small of Gilmanton, NH died on November 27th. She was born on December 11, 1934 in Springfield MA to Edna Leone (Freda) Maskell and Guy Garfield Maskell. She was married to Norman R. Small for 65 years. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Maskell and Harry Maskell. Her daughter, Carolyn Small Plummer predeceased her.



Carol is survived by her husband, Norman R. Small, their son, The Reverend Steven A. Small and his wife Kelley. She leaves four grandchildren, Christie Plummer Goodwin and her husband Nathaniel, Andrew Plummer and his wife Kimberlee, children of her daughter Carolyn and her husband, The Reverend Donald W. Plummer. Grandchildren also include: Katharine Small Oikle and her husband Heath, and Abigail Small Borchelt and her husband Ethan, children of their son, Steven and his wife Kelley. Norman and Carol have seven great grandchildren.



At a young age Carol moved with her family to Melrose, MA where she grew up. She met her husband Norman at ages 4 in Sunday School. They were married at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church. After a brief time living in Everett, MA and then Melrose MA, they moved to Wakefield, MA, where they built a home and raised their family. They moved to Gilmanton NH in 1987.



Carol graduated from Melrose High School at age 17 and subsequently graduated from Secretarial School. Before beginning her life's work, as a wife, mother and also grandmother and great grandmother, Carol worked for two years at State Street Bank in Boston.



Carol was a professional soprano soloist, singing in churches and for Choral Societies throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She had an uncommonly beautiful soprano voice. She was also a fine pianist.



After moving to Gilmanton, Carol became Vice President of her husband's company Northeast Industrial Sales. They worked together until Norman's retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their summer home on Newfound Lake.



A Service of Worship celebrating Christ's resurrection, the Christian Hope and Carol's life, will be held at the First Congregational Church in Pittsfield, NH on December 28 at 1:00. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Fund of the First Congregational Church 24 Main Street Pittsfield, NH 03263

Carol Althea (Maskell) Small of Gilmanton, NH died on November 27th. She was born on December 11, 1934 in Springfield MA to Edna Leone (Freda) Maskell and Guy Garfield Maskell. She was married to Norman R. Small for 65 years. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Maskell and Harry Maskell. Her daughter, Carolyn Small Plummer predeceased her.Carol is survived by her husband, Norman R. Small, their son, The Reverend Steven A. Small and his wife Kelley. She leaves four grandchildren, Christie Plummer Goodwin and her husband Nathaniel, Andrew Plummer and his wife Kimberlee, children of her daughter Carolyn and her husband, The Reverend Donald W. Plummer. Grandchildren also include: Katharine Small Oikle and her husband Heath, and Abigail Small Borchelt and her husband Ethan, children of their son, Steven and his wife Kelley. Norman and Carol have seven great grandchildren.At a young age Carol moved with her family to Melrose, MA where she grew up. She met her husband Norman at ages 4 in Sunday School. They were married at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church. After a brief time living in Everett, MA and then Melrose MA, they moved to Wakefield, MA, where they built a home and raised their family. They moved to Gilmanton NH in 1987.Carol graduated from Melrose High School at age 17 and subsequently graduated from Secretarial School. Before beginning her life's work, as a wife, mother and also grandmother and great grandmother, Carol worked for two years at State Street Bank in Boston.Carol was a professional soprano soloist, singing in churches and for Choral Societies throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She had an uncommonly beautiful soprano voice. She was also a fine pianist.After moving to Gilmanton, Carol became Vice President of her husband's company Northeast Industrial Sales. They worked together until Norman's retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their summer home on Newfound Lake.A Service of Worship celebrating Christ's resurrection, the Christian Hope and Carol's life, will be held at the First Congregational Church in Pittsfield, NH on December 28 at 1:00. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Fund of the First Congregational Church 24 Main Street Pittsfield, NH 03263 Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close