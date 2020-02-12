Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Anita Shea. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Anita Shea, 84 of Concord passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 20, 1935 in Concord, NH the daughter of Aldis W. and Evelyn R. (Pluff) Kirk.



Carol graduated from Concord High School and married John Shea on July 4th 1953. Carol was a loving mother and homemaker to six , including all the many neighborhood children. For many years she worked evenings in retail until her children were out of school. She then enjoyed working for the State of NH in the employee cafeteria for 12 years until her retirement in 1997. Carol always enjoyed baking, flower gardening, and spending time with family and close friends. She was a member of the Bow at Young Heart Club since 1994, and enjoyed attending bimonthly meetings, making memories with friends and day trips to new places. In their retirement years, Carol and John spent 10 winters in sunny Florida, enjoying the fresh warm air and sea breeze, along with beloved dog Angie. Following the death of her husband in 2008, Carol returned to living in NH full-time and continued to enjoy the company of her family, close friends and beloved dogs.



Carol was predeceased by her husband, John J. Shea Sr.; a son Vincent P. Shea; two brothers, Robert W. and Charles Kirk, and a sister, Virginia Kirk.



Members of her family include her sons, John J. Shea Jr. and wife Jackie of Laconia, Michael J. Shea of Concord; daughters Teresa M. Duguay and husband Richard of Suncook, Anita M. Shea and wife Anne Marie of Concord, Deborah J. Hall and husband James of Bow; 13 grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer, Alesha, Robert, Meghan, Colby, Brandon, Dustin, Ethan, Aaron, Courtney, Orion, Ashely, and 7 great-grandchildren.



A mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main St. Concord, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 am.



A burial will be held in the family lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Meals on Wheels Community Action Program or the



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

