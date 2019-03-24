Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Aldrich. View Sign

Carol Ann Aldrich, age 82, of Penacook, NH, passed away Friday March 23, 2019 at the Concord Hospital after a brief illness.



Carol was born in Woodsville Hospital, on July 9, 1936 to Erwin and Dorothy (Cummings) Willis and grew up on Briar Hill in North Haverhill NH. She graduated from Haverhill Academy in 1954 and from Plymouth State College in 1958. She was married on June 27, 1959 to Locke Howe Aldrich of North Haverhill, NH. They spent the early years of their marriage living in Plymouth, NH, and then settled in Penacook, NH in 1970 where they raised their family. Carol taught school in Littleton, NH, Piermont, NH, and spent most of her career (1980-1995) teaching first grade in the Merrimack Valley School District in Penacook, NH.



Carol volunteered extensively in the community and sang with the Songweavers for many years. Carol loved spending time in the summer with friends and family at her cottage on Lake Armington, in Piermont, NH. She enjoyed kayaking, biking, gardening, and spending time with her many wonderful friends.



She is survived by her sister, Constance (Willis) Pevear of Newfields, NH, her brother Dale Willis of Jefferson, NH, children Thomas Aldrich and his wife Andrea Aldrich of Danville, VT, Christopher Aldrich and his wife Wafaa Aldrich of Merrimack, NH, Susan Aldrich and her husband Scott Boman of Grantham, NH, 3 grandsons (Eric Cartier, Benjamin Aldrich, and Rami Aldrich) , 1 granddaughter (Mariam Aldrich), and 2 great granddaughters (Rilla Cartier and Mae Cartier). She is predeceased by her husband, Locke.



Calling hours will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27.



Memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Food Pantry, 9 Bonney Street, Penacook, NH.

42 Washington Street

Penacook , NH 03303

