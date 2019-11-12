Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Nadeau, 70, of Concord, died on Nov 10, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born in Concord on Sept 12, 1949, she was the daughter of Albert E and Barbara C (Davies) Nadeau.



She was a lifelong resident of Concord.



Carol graduated from Concord High School in 1968, received her Baccalaureate degree in 1972 from Notre Dame College in Manchester, where she was included in the publication, "Who's Who in American Colleges". She went on to earn a Master's Degree from New England College in science, education and human resources.



Carol was a retired State Employee, having served as Executive Director of the Governor's Commission on Disabilities and was a tireless advocate for the disabled. During this time, she authored many issues of "The Blue Sheet" and had a regular column in the Manchester Union Leader titled, "Beyond the Barriers".



Carol was a honorary member of the Knights of Columbus and in 1990 was selected by Governor Judd Gregg for the 'Victory' award.



She was an expert in crocheting and contributed as an editor for the publication 'Crochet World Omnibook'.



Carol had an affinity for cats, crafts, playing cards, and watching the Red Sox and Patriots.



Family members include two brothers, Richard Nadeau and his wife, Carmen, of Goffstown; and David Nadeau, of Concord; several cousins and her cat Fenway.



She will be missed by many who will treasure their own memories of time spent with her.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday (11/14) from 5-8 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A funeral service will be held on Friday (11/15) at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Concord.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the World Wildlife Fund, 250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037 or to any local foundation dedicated to animal care and rescue.

