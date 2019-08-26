Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Anne Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Anne (Cooper) Webb age 79 of Northwood, NH formerly of Bow, NH and Harvard, MA passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at Concord Hospital in Concord, NH.



Carol Anne Cooper was born in Lynn, MA on June 12, 1940 a daughter of the late Henry and Beatrice (Greenwood) Cooper. Raised and educated in Harvard, MA she graduated from The Bromfield School class of 1958. She later attended Boston General Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1963 and New England College earning her degree as a Registered Nurse Class of 1977. Carol worked for many years as a Psychiatric Nurse in the pediatric and adolescent unit at the Anna L. Philbrook Center at the New Hampshire State Hospital.



Carol lived in Bow, NH for over 30 years where she raised her children. She cherished the time with her family and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting and dealing antiques; knitting and beading; genealogy; and traveling throughout the area.



She is survived by her children, Ian Webb and his wife Samantha of Severance, CO; Joshua Webb and his wife Christina of Hartsville, SC; and Kris Wertheim of Henderson, NV; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine and Cooper Webb; and her sister Marilyn Ryan of Gardner.



Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Carol on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home at 347 King St., Littleton, MA. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the New Hampshire



