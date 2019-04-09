Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Felicia Hogan. View Sign

- Carol Felicia Hogan, 78, formerly of Pembroke, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, April 8th, 2019.



Carol was born on April 7, 1941 in Milford, MA, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Vignone) Lombardi.



Carol was educated in the local schools in Franklin, MA and went on to attend Boston College where she received her Bachelor Degree of Science and continued on to the Framingham School of Nursing. After graduating she held several nursing positions as well as teaching at many facilities including working for the State of NH for 20 years. Carol was fortunate enough to be able to enjoy many careers over a lifetime from owning and operating The Staffordshire Inn and Restaurant to later owning Rumford Travel and Cruises by Carol. After retiring from the State of NH she worked side by side with her daughter Christine at First Choice for Children as Director and Nurse on site.



She was blessed with the love of her family first and foremost and enjoyed all the time she had with them. Reading, walking, going to church, swimming, listening to music and singing just because she could, were all a big part of her life as well.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Richard E. Hogan in 2016.



She is survived by her daughters, Christine Brooks and her fiance David McGrath of Pembroke and Jeanine Hogan Pelletier and her partner Derek Pelletier of Bow; her sister Mary-Ellen Toscano and her Husband John of Naples, FL and her brother Paul Lombardi, Sr. and Patricia Lombardi of Franklin, MA. She was Nana to Alysha McGrath, Alexis and Delanie Pelletier, Felicia Brooks her namesake and partner in crime as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, April 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street in Pembroke. A second visitation will be held on Saturday April 13th from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street, Franklin, MA A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 A.M. in St. Mary's Church in Franklin. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to the or Payson Center of Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

167 Main Street

Pembroke , NH 03275

