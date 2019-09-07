Carol Goward touched so many people and each person was truly special to her. Family and friends, let's remember the happy times at a Celebration of Life for Carol at 1pm on Sunday September 22 at the Grappone Conference Center at 70 Constitution Ave in Concord. The Celebration will begin at 1pm, with pizza and other refreshments, and there'll be a video tribute to Carol beginning promptly at 1:15 pm. Please honor Carol's zest for life by wearing colorful clothing -- she would love that. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 7, 2019