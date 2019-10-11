Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Tait. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Carol Tait, 82 of Concord, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House after a period of declining health.



Born on April 24, 1937 in Waterville, ME, she was the daughter of the late John E and Charlene (Batchelder) Patterson. After operating a pig farm and later a chicken farm, Carol began working at Exeter Hospital rising through the ranks to a position as Controller. In 1977 she left Exeter and joined Concord Hospital as controller later becoming Vice President of Information Services. She concluded her work life developing and becoming Executive Director of the Capital Region Integrative Health Center until her retirement. Carol was an active member of the Concord community, serving on the boards of American Red Cross, Second Start, Centennial Senior Center, Community Concerts, Zonta Club, HFMA NH/VT and the West Congregational Church Trustees.



She also participated in the 2020 Vision for Concord and tended to an Adopt-A-Spot at the intersection of N State St and Fisherville Rd for 17 years.



Carol was an avid skier and gardener. Her favorite island getaway was to St. Lucia where she made many friends with local residents. She also enjoyed traveling with each of her grandchildren on milestone journeys of their choice and travel to London and Down East Maine on many occasions with various family members.



In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her son, Allen J. Tait in 2012. She is survived by her significant other of 37 years, Philip Lawrence, her daughter Joanne M O'Neil and her husband John of Dunbarton, her brother, Gardner Berry and his wife Beth of Concord, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 1 PM at the West Congregational Church 499 N. State St, Concord followed by a reception.

