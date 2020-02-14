Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Tonkin. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM First Conregational Church of Hopkinton 1548 Hopkinton Rd Hopkinton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Tonkin, 84, of Newbury, NH died on Monday February 10, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on January 9, 1936 in Newton, Massachusetts to Hobart and Gladys (Whiting) Fischer. She moved to Concord, NH, where she attended Concord High School, met, and married the love of her life, Albert (Skip) Tonkin.



In Concord, while raising her children, Carol worked as an Avon lady and in retail businesses. She went back to school, earning an Associate's Degree in Accounting at NHTI and her Bachelor's Degree at Franklin Pierce College. She worked for many years for the State of NH in a variety of departments, retiring as the Budget Supervisor for Administrative Services. She also did a stint as a Professor of Accounting at NHTI. At age 70, she graduated from Toby's Clown School as "Ding-a-ling" the Clown.



Carol said her favorite job was working at the Youth Development Center.



In 1985, Carol and Skip bought their home on Lake Todd. Carol loved all things about lake life- swimming, boating, loons, and teaching her grandkids to dive. She cherished time with and was so proud of her family. She served as the Lake Todd Association/Village District moderator and newsletter editor for many years. She enjoyed wonderful friendships with her neighbors on Lake Todd.



In retirement Carol and Skip wintered in Lake Placid, Florida and enjoyed time there with relatives and friends.



Carol was predeceased by her parents, husband, Albert (Skip) Tonkin and sister, Nancy Lowrey. She leaves behind her sister, Betty and "Bother-in-law" Ken Walker, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and James Whittemore, daughter, Donna Ireland and husband Charles, son, David Tonkin and Lisa Gerrish, She also leaves behind grandchildren, Molly Ireland and fiance Brandon Joslyn, Sarah Ireland, Laura Taylor and husband Mike, and grandsons, Myles Tonkin, Tye Tonkin, and Aidan Helie. She leaves great grandchildren, Jackson Ireland Pelillo, Malayna Joslyn, Samantha Taylor, Dela and Jyazen Laflamme, and Auroya Tonkin. Carol also leaves several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 5 PM. A reception will immediately follow in the Parish House.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peabody Home Endowment, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235,

