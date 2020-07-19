Hello friends from the past. I just found out from Obit. sent to me from a family member. I just want to say Im praying for you all as you morn the loss of you wife and mom. Hopefully you remember the good times and Mrs. H is present with the Lord! I remember the good times at the Presby. Church!! Growing up with the girls I believe I was Carols age. (hi). I remember how sweet and soft spoken Mrs. H was and how sincere and caring she was. I also remember praying for her + - 50 years ago with a health issue Im thinking cancer but not clear but God healed her, and youve been bless with her!!! Bob I remember the hunting out of Little Stoney where I have been hunting and hiking Tussy Mt. the past 20 years, oh and I still park at the pipeline, and walk up. Ive inquired about you all and found you move years ago. I Miss you all. I hope the Lord will bless you all, till we meet, God Bless.

Love you- - Ron Gilbaugh.

