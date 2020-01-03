Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lee Andrus (Hurd) 73, of Andover, New Hampshire, died peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, after an extended illness.



Born December 25, 1946, in New London, New Hampshire, she was a daughter of the late Lynwood Alsus Hurd and Jean Marguerite (Delong) Hurd and predeceased by her sister Linda Ray Roberts.



She was a graduate of Concord Commercial School, Concord, New Hampshire, and worked as a vet tech at Pleasant Lake Veterinary Clinic, where she enjoyed caring for the animals. She later worked at New London Trust as a teller and went on to Kearsarge Telephone Company from which she retired. Carol put most of her energy into raising her two boys and being a homemaker.



She enjoyed spending time with family and sharing stories with her grandchildren. Carol loved animals, especially dogs and horses. She was an avid rider and competed as a horse jumper for a short time. Carol owned and had great affection for many horses and ponies throughout her life. She especially enjoyed watching the wildlife that frequented her property, which includes a small pond where she'd observe deer, geese, bear, moose, and turtles that would migrate onto land to lay their eggs.



Survived by her husband Bryant Andrus, her son Matthew Andrus, his wife Karen Andrus and grandchildren Garrett, and Gabriel Andrus of Walpole, New Hampshire, and son Corey Andrus, wife Susan Andrus and grandchildren Charlotte, and Sydney of Bel Air, Maryland. Carol is also survived by her siblings Lynwood Hurd, Eugene Hurd, Marilyn (Hurd) Barselle, and Frederick Hurd.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a date to be determined in the Spring of 2020.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 3, 2020

