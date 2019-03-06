Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BOSCAWEN - Carol Rae Avery Bergstrom, 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 27th at Concord Hospital after a brief illness.



Carol was born September 28, 1937 in Stockton, CA. She graduated from Stockton High School and attended Sacramento State College. Carol was predeceased by her husband Ernest in 2003, her sister Jean Braves, and her brother George Avery. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends including her companion of the last five years, Robert Sawyer, and her American Legion Family.



Carol had a big heart and was a valued and loyal member of the American Legion Auxiliary at Post 31 in Penacook, where she will be sorely missed by all. She was a great recruiter, mentor, and leader who lifted others up with her kindness.



A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the American Legion Post 31, 11 Charles Street in Penacook, NH 03303. Burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Post 31, Friends of Forgotten Children, or a .

