Carole Anne Walters, 86, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home in Barnstead of natural causes.
Born in Jacksonville, IL on November 10, 1933, Carole was the daughter of the late Mary Virginia McBride and Merle Smedley.
Carole married Bruce Walters in June 1955 and they spent most of their years together in New England, where Carole worked as a travel agent and Bruce was the Horseman at the University of Connecticut. Besides her travels for her job, Carole enjoyed many different crafts and began her love of Irish Setters.
After his death, Carole moved back to New England/Barnstead, NH to share a home with her life-long Irish Setter friend and fellow widower, Patricia Johnson. While in Barnstead, Carole was a member of the Congregational Church of North Barnstead and their Women's Fellowship, taught craft classes at the Pittsfield Senior Center and, with Pat, showed their Irish Setters in obedience, agility and breed.
Carole is survived by her sister, Donna Johnson of LaVerne, CA; her nephews Kent and Kendrick Walters and nieces, Candace Hampton and Constance Mix all of CA and her friend Pat Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Congregational Church of North Barnstead. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. Contributions in Carole's memory may be made to CCNB, P.O. Box 2, Center Barnstead, NH 03225 or to the Irish Setter Club of America Health Foundation (iscafoundation.org
) c/o Jay Zirkle, Treasurer, 34553 Deerwood Drive, Eugene, OR 97405.