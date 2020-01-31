Mrs. Carole H. (Hyde) Mack, 83, of Epsom, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of the Concord Hospice House on January 29, 2020.
Born in Waltham, MA, Carole was the daughter of the late Garfield "Dan" and Muriel (Mayne) Hyde. She was raised and educated in Pembroke and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. She later attended the Franklin Pierce Law Center.
In earlier years, Carole was employed as a stenographer in the New Hampshire Court System and later worked at the State House. She later became the Legal Secretary for the N.E.A. New Hampshire Office.
She was a member of the American Legion Post 112 Ladies Auxiliary and the New Rye Ladies Aid. She previously served as a 4-H Leader.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter C. Mack.
Carole is survived by her children: Gregory Mack and his wife Karen of North Stratford, Timothy M. Emery and Pam Rouillard of Epsom, Tracey Blanchette and her husband Scott of Allenstown and Lisa Simonds and her husband Mike of Epsom. She was the loving grandmother to Haylee, Patrick, Vanessa, Nicole, Todd, Brandon, Tyler, Timmy, Jessica and Christine and the great grandmother to Austin, Ethan, Emily, Logan, Owen, Eli, Ryder and Avery.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 12 to 3 P.M. at the American Legion Post #112, 1044 Short Falls Rd. in Epsom. A private family burial will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory may be sent to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 31, 2020