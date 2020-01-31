Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole H. Mack. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM American Legion Post #112 1044 Short Falls Rd. Epsom , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Carole H. (Hyde) Mack, 83, of Epsom, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of the Concord Hospice House on January 29, 2020.



Born in Waltham, MA, Carole was the daughter of the late Garfield "Dan" and Muriel (Mayne) Hyde. She was raised and educated in Pembroke and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. She later attended the Franklin Pierce Law Center.



In earlier years, Carole was employed as a stenographer in the New Hampshire Court System and later worked at the State House. She later became the Legal Secretary for the N.E.A. New Hampshire Office.



She was a member of the American Legion Post 112 Ladies Auxiliary and the New Rye Ladies Aid. She previously served as a 4-H Leader.



She was predeceased by her husband, Walter C. Mack.



Carole is survived by her children: Gregory Mack and his wife Karen of North Stratford, Timothy M. Emery and Pam Rouillard of Epsom, Tracey Blanchette and her husband Scott of Allenstown and Lisa Simonds and her husband Mike of Epsom. She was the loving grandmother to Haylee, Patrick, Vanessa, Nicole, Todd, Brandon, Tyler, Timmy, Jessica and Christine and the great grandmother to Austin, Ethan, Emily, Logan, Owen, Eli, Ryder and Avery.



A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 12 to 3 P.M. at the American Legion Post #112, 1044 Short Falls Rd. in Epsom. A private family burial will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory may be sent to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Mrs. Carole H. (Hyde) Mack, 83, of Epsom, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of the Concord Hospice House on January 29, 2020.Born in Waltham, MA, Carole was the daughter of the late Garfield "Dan" and Muriel (Mayne) Hyde. She was raised and educated in Pembroke and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. She later attended the Franklin Pierce Law Center.In earlier years, Carole was employed as a stenographer in the New Hampshire Court System and later worked at the State House. She later became the Legal Secretary for the N.E.A. New Hampshire Office.She was a member of the American Legion Post 112 Ladies Auxiliary and the New Rye Ladies Aid. She previously served as a 4-H Leader.She was predeceased by her husband, Walter C. Mack.Carole is survived by her children: Gregory Mack and his wife Karen of North Stratford, Timothy M. Emery and Pam Rouillard of Epsom, Tracey Blanchette and her husband Scott of Allenstown and Lisa Simonds and her husband Mike of Epsom. She was the loving grandmother to Haylee, Patrick, Vanessa, Nicole, Todd, Brandon, Tyler, Timmy, Jessica and Christine and the great grandmother to Austin, Ethan, Emily, Logan, Owen, Eli, Ryder and Avery.A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 12 to 3 P.M. at the American Legion Post #112, 1044 Short Falls Rd. in Epsom. A private family burial will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory may be sent to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close