Concord NH- Carole Locke passed away Thursday June 6th after a brief illness. Carol was born in Wales UK, to Joan and Jack Davies. She and her late husband Julian immigrated to the US in 1970. She worked as a registered nurse and was employed by several nursing homes in MA and NH, caring for the elderly. She was the epitome of a dedicated professional RN.
Carol loved gardening, watching TV and attending concerts with her only son Julian.
Carol will be sorely missed by her friends, family and especially her English Bull Dog Harvry.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday June 13th at 11AM in the chapel of the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.
Donations may be made in Carole's memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd. Concord NH 03301
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 10, 2019