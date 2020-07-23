Carolyn A. Leblanc passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Born on September 29, 1932 in Concord NH, she was the daughter of George and Ruth (Chesley) Smith. Carolyn was a hard-working, single mom of 5 children, whom she loved dearly. She worked as a PC board assembler and retired from Northern Telecom. Carolyn had many hobbies, however, she most enjoyed knitting, sewing, crochet, as well as many other crafts. Being at the ocean was one of her favorite activities, and she always made sure to enjoy a lobster dinner anytime she visited.



Carolyn was the matriarch of her family, and always brought them together. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Susan Johnson of Townsend MA, and Elizabeth Stewart of Salisbury NH; her 3 sons, Stephen Morse of York Beach, ME, Paul Morse of Greenville, SC, and Harold Morse of Dunbarton, NH; her brother Richard Smith of Hampton VA; as well as many grandchildren. She is predeceased by her mother and father, George Smith and Ruth (Chesley) Smith; son-in-laws,Dennis Stewart and Ron Johnson; and her beloved cate, Babe.



Calling hours will be Monday July 27, 2020 from 2pm-5pm at Bennett Funeral Home,209 N Main Street, Concord NH. Graveside service will be Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 11am at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State Street, Concord NH.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord NH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store