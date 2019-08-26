Carolyn Hayes D'entremont Sullivan died Monday, August 19, 2019 following a long and courageous battle against Rheumatoid Arthritis.



Carolyn was born on August 4, 1949, the daughter of Rachel Hussey Gratta and Dominic Gratta of York Harbor, Maine.



Carolyn attended and graduated from York High School.She went on to study at Becker College, where she received her degree in journalism. Throughout her career, Carolyn worked as a reporter for The Nashua Telegraph and Foster's Daily Democrat.



She was a talented and gifted writer, who loved to write and was recognized with merit based awards and achievement for various journalistic bodies of work. She was a literary scholar and linguist all in one. Carolyn also served as the press secretary for NH Governor Mel Thompson and as the Executive Communications Coordinator for PSNH.



Later in her life, when she could no longer put her beloved pen to paper, she took up painting, taking classes at the Art Institute of Manchester. Painting fostered her love of creativity.



Carolyn loved the ocean, she loved her family, and she loved her friends. She will be dearly missed.



Carolyn leaves behind her husband, Jon Adair of Concord, NH, her daughters, Morgaine Adair of Concord, NH, and Hillary Sullivan of Kingston, MA, and her grandson, Gabriel Michael. She was predeceased by her parents, Rachel and Dominic Gratta of York Harbor, Maine.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Parish Congregational Church in York, Maine. Waters Funeral Home of Concord, NH is providing arrangements.

