Carolyn Joan (Welcome) Harper, 81 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday November 4, 2019 at the hospice house after a long battle with emphysema.



Carol was born on February 21, 1938 in Concord NH, the oldest child of Eugene and Nettie (Heinz) Welcome.



She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Carol spent most of her life living in the Concord area, she attended Concord High School, raised four children and also had many jobs throughout her lifetime. Her favorites where owning her own exercise gym, (The Body Shoppe) in Contoocook, being the activity director at Pleasant View Retirement Center, and working with the WIC program for over 10 years.



She will be dearly missed and forever cherished for her enthusiastic spirit, love of organizing parties, events and holiday gatherings and her undying passion for the ocean.



She is predeceased by her son Rick Pearson, daughter-in-law Alice (Ash) Pearson, Brothers Floyd Welcome, Larry Welcome and her parents Eugene and Nettie.



Carol leaves behind her best friend and loving husband of 52 years Daniel Harper of Concord. Other family include sons Michael Pearson and his wife Diana of Concord NH, David Harper and his wife Maggie of Vermont, daughter Maureen (Pearson) White and husband Robert of Hopkinton, NH. , Step daughters Theresa Schumacher of Concord, NH, Brenda Harris of Colorado and Debra Jensen of California.



Her family circle also includes, sister Donna Maxfield of Concord NH, brother Kevin Welcome of Penacook NH, Grandchildren Melissa Goodwin, Andrea Pearson, Jared White, Nathan White, Bethany Mostue, Ryan Schumacher and James Schumacher as well as 6 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service and burial will be held Sunday November 17 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel on the Hill, Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the CRVNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord NH.

