Obituary

Carolyn June King (Taylor), born April 22, 1950, passed away on September 21st surrounded by her daughters after a long illness. Carolyn was born in Schenectady, NY then later resided in Saratoga County, NY, Tennessee and New Hampshire.



Carolyn was the proud mother to Paula Pinciaro (Ron Pinciaro) and Erika Parris Hietala (Joe Willams). She also leaves behind her many grandchildren: Kaleigh, Ethan, Emilia, Will, Eli, Amanda, and Brianna. Carolyn also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Carson and Emma and her siblings Joyce, Denise, Dennis and Brett. Carolyn leaves behind many other beloved friends and relatives too numerous to count.



Carolyn has expressed her sadness at leaving this earth, her children and grandchildren. However, she did look forward to being reunited in heaven with her husband Richard King, father, Albert Kenneth Taylor, her mother, Dorothy Taylor, and her sisters, Kathy and Diane.



Carolyn was a full-time homemaker for many years as well as a Home Health Aid for Saratoga County. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. She was first and foremost a Nana who loved her grandchildren above all else.



A memorial service will be held on October 5th at 11:00am at West Congregational church in Concord, NH. A reception will follow in the rectory hall. A graveside service will be held on October 12th at 12:00pm at the Jonesville Cemetery in Clifton Park, NY. A celebration will follow the graveside service at Lily and the Rose at 2128 Doubleday Ave, Ballston Spa.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Carolyn King to: Pope Memorial SPCA , 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH 03301

