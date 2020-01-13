Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn "Carol" Dion, 72, died on Jan. 8, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer.



She was born in Franklin, NH on Feb. 16, 1947 the daughter of George E. Dion and Martha (Cruz) Bryson. Carol was raised in Franklin and was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School.



She moved to California in 1965, returning to Franklin after 3 years. Carol resided in Northfield for the last 45 years.



For many years, she was a senior computer operator at Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, retiring in 2001. Carol lived life to the fullest; she loved NASCAR with a passion, the ocean, especially Foot Bridge Beach in Ogunquit, ME, and traveling the world where she made lasting friendships with many. She walked on The Great Wall of China, toured throughout Italy, Spain, Morocco, and Ireland on various trips, and lastly a tour of our Western National Parks. She went on numerous "adventures" with her grandchildren; a trip to New York City, or Boston, or the Midwest to visit family. Family was most important to Carol, especially her nieces, nephew Ronnie La Branche, and all the "great" little ones. Finally, in her greatest adventure of all,



she is at peace now in a far better place with those who have passed before; her father "Pete" Dion, beloved son Mikey, nephew Peter La Branche and sister Sherry Murphy.



Family members include her soulmate, Michael J. Sheehan of Northfield, her daughter, Vanessa E. Day of Belmont, her mother, Martha Bryson of Texas, 3 grandchildren: Zachary P. Graham of Sanbornton, Alexus Day and Gabrielle Day of Belmont, 3 sisters: Elizabeth "Bunny" Rogers of VA, Mary Jo Robichaud of Tilton, Jeannie Heminger of TX, 1/2 brother Phillip Bryson of Berlin , and nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.



Donations in memory of Carol may be made to the , 2 Commercial Dr., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



Thibault-Neun Funeral Home of Franklin is assisting Carol's family.



