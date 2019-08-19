Carolyn L. Stoddard, 81, formerly of Franklin, died at Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 16, 2019.
She was born in Columbus, OH on Dec. 12, 1937 the daughter of Kenneth and Ruth (Bradford) Langfitt. Carolyn lived Bexley, OH for many years and graduated from Bexley High School. She continued her education at Bethany College in West Virginia where she received a degree in journalism.
Carolyn was a reporter, photographer, and journalist at the former Franklin Telegram for several years. She lastly worked at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
Carolyn was an avid reader.
Family members include her husband, Ronald J. Stoddard of Bedford, a son, Kirby Hanson of FL and a daughter, Christine Acevedo and husband Frank of Lakeland, FL, grandchild Cassie Puzo, and sister, Betty-Ann Click and husband Mike and their daughter of Georgetown, TX.
She was predeceased by a son, James Stoddard in 2002.
A visiting hour will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 10-11 am at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A service will follow at 11 am with burial in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Franklin Fire Dept., 59 West Bow St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 19, 2019