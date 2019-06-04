Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Memorial service 10:00 AM Gilmanton Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn M. Kelley died peacefully in the presence of her family on November 26, 2018 in Concord, NH at the age of 92.



She was predeceased by her husband George F. Kelley and is survived by their three children, Nancy K. Beaton and her husband Jeffrey D. Beaton, Margaret E. (Peggy) Kelley and her Significant Other James C. Vailas and Charles G. (Chuck) Kelley. She also leaves four grandchildren, Alyssa C. Mulcahy, Jonathan J. Gottwald, Meghan E. Beaton, and Benjamin K. Gottwald; and a great grandchild, Ella L. Mulcahy.



Carolyn and George had 57 happy years together; retiring to Gilmanton and then Concord, NH. Carolyn was instrumental in the funding and building the permanent Gilmanton Year-round Library. As a former teacher and local librarian, creating this resource for the Gilmanton community was a long-time passion. In Concord, she enjoyed the Havenwood-Heritage Heights community, which gave her many fond memories and friends.



A spring memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Gilmanton Community Church.



Burial will follow in the family lot at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gilmanton Year-round Library, 1385 NH Route 140, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837 (



For the full obituary please visit



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.

