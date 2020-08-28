1/1
Carolyn Mae Craig
Carolyn Mae Craig, 75, of Concord, NH passed away at Concord Hospital on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Born on April 16, 1945 in Natick, MA the daughter of Garfield and Phyllis (Mills) Steeves.

Carolyn worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 18 years and then Motorola as a benefits processor for over 20 years before her retirement. She volunteered for the Friends Program in Concord and the Concord Senior Center.

Members of her family include her son, Keith Braley; daughter, Kathleen M. Rodd; sister, Shirley Pierce; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stuart Craig in 2017.

A private graveside service will be held at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Carolyn M. Craig.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
