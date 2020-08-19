Catherine Ann Enos Carter, of Hertford, NC, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Brookdale Assisted Living in Elizabeth City following a long illness.
Born in Concord, NH, on May 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Enos and Helen Rosendahl Enos. She attended public schools in Concord and during high school was a member of the National Honor Society, the band, and was actively engaged in Winter sports.
Following high school she attended Green Mountain Junior College and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire at Plymouth. She married her husband, then Lieutenant William Carter, in a military ceremony in 1958. After her husband was released from military service she commenced teaching school in Charlottesville, VA, while her husband attended law school.
Catherine loved children and truly enjoyed teaching school and in addition to Virginia, she had also taught school in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut. Despite a divorce in 1998, she and her former husband remained on friendly terms and she eventually rejoined him in 2014 where he became her best friend, trusted advisor and, eventually, caretaker.
In addition to her former husband, Catherine leaves behind her two sons, Bill, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN and Chris of Roswell, GA; her two sisters, Betty of San Diego, CA, and Debbie of Concord; and her brother, George, also of Concord.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookdale Activity Fund, 401 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com
.